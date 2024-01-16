Carmine's Pizza
18in Whole Pies
- 18in Create Your Own$20.00
Includes Red Sauce and Mozzarella Blend
- 18in White$30.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Pesto and Fresh Basil
- 18in The Californian$30.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Artichoke and Kalamata Olive.
- 18in The Boss$30.00
Olive Oil Base, Spinach, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onions and Kalamata Olive.
- 18in Garlic Chicken$30.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.
- 18in Carmine's Combo$30.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion and Black Olive.
- 18in Vegetarian$30.00
Red sauce, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.
- 18in Meat Supreme$30.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Linguica and Sausage.
- 18in Bacon Meatball Deluxe$30.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Meatball, Mushroom and Red Onion.
- 18in BBQ Chicken$30.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce.
- 18in Pesto$30.00
Pesto Base, Ricotta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Light Red Onion and Fresh Basil
- 18in Bacon Chicken Ranch$30.00
Ranch Base, Bacon, Grilled White Chicken Breast and Scallions
- 18in Buffalo Chicken$30.00
Ranch Base, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Frank's RedHot (R) Buffalo Sauce and Cilantro.
12in Whole Pies
- 12in Create Your Own$15.00
Includes Red Sauce and Mozzarella Blend
- 12in White$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Pesto and Fresh Basil
- 12in The Californian$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Artichoke and Kalamata Olive.
- 12in The Boss$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Spinach, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onions and Kalamata Olive.
- 12in Garlic Chicken$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.
- 12in Carmine's Combo$22.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion and Black Olive.
- 12in Vegetarian$22.00
Red sauce, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.
- 12in Meat Supreme$22.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Linguica and Sausage.
- 12in Bacon Meatball Deluxe$22.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Meatball, Mushroom and Red Onion.
- 12in BBQ Chicken$22.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce.
- 12in Pesto$22.00
Pesto Base, Ricotta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Light Red Onion and Fresh Basil
- 12in Bacon Chicken Ranch$22.00
Ranch Base, Bacon, Grilled White Chicken Breast and Scallions
- 12in Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Ranch Base, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Frank's RedHot (R) Buffalo Sauce and Cilantro.
10in Gluten Free Whole Pies
- 10in GF Create Your Own$15.00
Includes Red Sauce and Mozzarella Blend
- 10in GF White$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Pesto and Fresh Basil
- 10in GF The Californian$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Artichoke and Kalamata Olive.
- 10in GF The Boss$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Spinach, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onions and Kalamata Olive.
- 10in GF Garlic Chicken$22.00
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.
- 10in GF Carmine's Combo$22.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion and Black Olive.
- 10in GF Vegetarian$22.00
Red sauce, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.
- 10in GF Meat Supreme$22.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Linguica and Sausage.
- 10in GF Bacon Meatball Deluxe$22.00
Red sauce, Bacon, Meatball, Mushroom and Red Onion.
- 10in GF BBQ Chicken$22.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce.
- 10in GF Pesto$22.00
Pesto Base, Ricotta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Light Red Onion and Fresh Basil
- 10in GF Bacon Chicken Ranch$22.00
Ranch Base, Bacon, Grilled White Chicken Breast and Scallions
- 10in GF Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Ranch Base, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Frank's RedHot (R) Buffalo Sauce and Cilantro.
Salads
- Garden Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Roma Tomato, Broccoli, Mushroom, Cucumber.
- Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Red onion, Green Pepper, Roma Tomato, Feta Cheese, Black Olive, Cucumber, Pepperoncini.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Fresh Lemon Wedge.
